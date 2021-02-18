Milk donations needed for Thoroughbred foals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Milk donations are needed for Thoroughbred foals in Central Kentucky.
Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital says the Kentucky Thoroughbred Farm Managers’ Club’s colostrum bank is low.
Rood & Riddle collects, tests, freezes, and stores the colostrum, the proceeds from which benefits Central Kentucky Riding for Hope
Farm Managers’ Club members who donate a pint will be entitled to a free pint if needed later in the season.
If you aren’t a member, you can buy colostrum at $140 per pint.
You can pick up a complimentary collection container at Rood & Riddle Veterinary Pharmacy.
Donations can be dropped off to the ambulatory office Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bring in colostrum and you’ll get a Rood & Riddle hat.
You can call the hospital with questions (859) 233-0371.
“Collection Procedure:
Select a healthy mare, who has a good supply of colostrum, is NI negative and historically the foal has good passive transfer. Make sure that the newborn is nursing well.
Prior to collecting the colostrum, wash hands and clean the mare’s udder with warm water and a mild soap
Milk into a clean container or bowl. Alternate teats and collect 8 ounces of colostrum (1/2 pint) then collect another 8 ounces in a few hours. Do not completely strip the mare at any point
Because dirt or hair maybe picked-up while milking, strain the sample with the gauze provided while pouring into the pint container provided.
Fill the 6 ml syringe (include in the kit) from the bottle and tape to the outside of the pint (put the syringe back into the overwrap so colostrum does not leak)
If you have a colostrometer or brix refractometer test the milk after each collection. Any colostrum less than 20 or specific gravity less than 1.08 should be discarded.”