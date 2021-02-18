Historic Perry County bridge relocation deadline March 1

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/KYTC) – The March 1 deadline for accepting applications for relocation of the historic Kenmont Bridge in Perry County is near, so the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is again reminding the public of the span’s availability for reuse.

“Inquiries have continued to come in about the bridge since its availability was first advertised late last year,” said Brandon Baker, environmental coordinator with KYTC’s Department of Highways District 10 in Jackson, who is overseeing the relocation effort. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to find someone who can take possession of this bridge and restore it to a suitable use.”

The state plans to replace a nearly century-old bridge at Jeff in Perry County with a modern span as part of the Bridging Kentucky initiative.

The existing bridge, carrying Kenmont Road over the North Fork of the Kentucky River, is a two-span pony truss bridge. It was built in 1926 and has been deemed eligible for the National Register of Historic Places. The bridge is approximately 202 feet long with a 20-foot wide concrete deck.

In order to make room for the new bridge, the old one must be removed. Rather than see this piece of history disappear, KYTC and the Federal Highway Administration are seeking a new owner for the bridge.

Possible uses for the bridge include use on a walking or bicycling trail in a city or county park, a stream crossing for a cart path at a golf course, or being installed by a property owner as a unique stream crossing for a private driveway.

Bridges previously offered for relocation in District 10 have generated national and global interest, but no takers were eventually found, and the bridges were demolished. The Kenmont Bridge is smaller than those previously advertised, so it might be a more suitable candidate for the program.

Eligible recipients can request additional information from Baker at the District 10 office located at 473 Highway 15 South, Jackson, by writing him at P.O. Box 621, Jackson, KY 41339, by emailing him at brandon.baker2@ky.gov or by calling him at (606) 693-5444. Letters of interest and written proposals for relocation of the bridge will be accepted until March 1.

More information, including downloadable materials, can be found at https://go.usa.gov/xAwK5.