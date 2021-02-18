Financial guru Robbins named to Berea Board

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ/Berea College) – William L. Robbins was elected to serve on the Berea College Board of Trustees for a six-year term beginning immediately through June 30, 2027.

For 26 years Robbins has been with Capital Group, an American financial services company, where he serves as a partner and equity portfolio manager.

He is the principal investment officer of Capital Group Private Client Services, the American Mutual Fund and the Global Insights Fund. He also serves on the portfolio coordinating group for Capital International Investors and the Capital Solutions Group.

He is a director of the American Mutual Fund, Investment Company of America, AMCAP Fund and Global Balanced Fund and previously served on the Board of the Capital Group Companies. Earlier in his career at Capital, Robbins was an equity investment analyst. Before joining Capital, Robbins was a part of the investment team at Tiger Management Corp. in New York and a financial analyst with Morgan Stanley.

“I couldn’t be more excited to serve an institution that has had such a lasting and positive impact on my family and so many others,” Robbins said. “I’m both honored and privileged to be elected to the Board of Trustees and look forward to engaging with administration, faculty and students alike in furtherance of Berea’s mission.”

Robbins’ grandfather was enrolled in the Foundation School at Berea College, which permanently altered the trajectory of his family. Robbins believes education is the great equalizer in our society, and he primarily focuses his philanthropic interests on education.

Robbins has served on the board of Town School for Boys in San Francisco where he was chair of the finance committee and member of the investment committee.

He has also served on the investment committees of The Little School, the Episcopal Charities and is currently on the investment committee of the Lawrenceville School. Robbins also serves on the board of VivendasLeon, a non-profit organization providing economic development and education in Central America.

Robbins holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College. He has actively volunteered at Harvard throughout his 30 years as an alumnus, having served as reunion chair, co-chair of the Parents Committee and member of the Committee on University Resources, the West Coast Council and the Harvard College Fund Executive Committee.

Based in San Francisco, Robbins also spends substantial time in New York and Kentucky, where he grew up. He and his wife, Elizabeth, have three children, William (23), Caroline (21) and Gordon (17).

Berea College, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor and service. The College admits only academically promising students with limited financial resources, primarily from Kentucky and Appalachia, although students come from 40 states and 70 countries. Every Berea student receives a Tuition Promise Scholarship, which means no Berea student pays for tuition. Berea is one of eight federally recognized Work Colleges, so students work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, housing and meals.