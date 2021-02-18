UPDATE: Inspectors try to determine what caused parking garage collapse

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
879

UPDATE POSTED 9 A.M., FEB. 18, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – City inspectors are on the scene of a partially collapsed parking garage in downtown Lexington.

- Advertisement -

The two-story structure is owned by Webb Brothers Property. The collapse of part of the second floor onto the first floor was reported at about 6 a.m., when fire crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Vine Street.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported and no cars were in the collapsed section, they said.

It’s unclear whether snow and ice or other factors led to the collapse.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 6:50 A.M.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Emergency crews responded to a report of a parking deck collapse in downtown Lexington. According to Lexwrecks, West High Street is shutdown at South Upper Street, and West Vine Street is reportedly shutdown at South Mill Street.

People are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC36 for updates.

Source: Lexwrecks
Previous articleUK, state, local partnership addressing vaccine access, equity issues
Next articleIt’s National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, Scouts to man booths
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!