UPDATE: Inspectors try to determine what caused parking garage collapse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – City inspectors are on the scene of a partially collapsed parking garage in downtown Lexington.
The two-story structure is owned by Webb Brothers Property. The collapse of part of the second floor onto the first floor was reported at about 6 a.m., when fire crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Vine Street.
Firefighters said no injuries were reported and no cars were in the collapsed section, they said.
It’s unclear whether snow and ice or other factors led to the collapse.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Emergency crews responded to a report of a parking deck collapse in downtown Lexington. According to Lexwrecks, West High Street is shutdown at South Upper Street, and West Vine Street is reportedly shutdown at South Mill Street.
People are advised to avoid the area.
