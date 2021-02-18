CHECK IT OUT: snowman contest in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- You have to check out these snowmen!
EMS workers challenged the Pulaski County Detention Center to a snowman contest Thursday.
Both teams were very creative.
The detention center created a snowman in a jail cell with a corrections officer nearby. EMS built a first responder with a patient on a gurney. They all have masks on or close by.
You can vote for the winner here.
EMS challenged us today to a snowman building contest. So here are the finished snowman’s. We are going to let the public pick the winner. To vote for P.C.D.C 🧡. For EMS ❤. Let the voting begin.
Posted by Pulaski County Detention Center on Thursday, February 18, 2021