CHECK IT OUT: snowman contest in Pulaski County

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
104

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- You have to check out these snowmen!

EMS workers challenged the Pulaski County Detention Center to a snowman contest Thursday.

Both teams were very creative.

The detention center created a snowman in a jail cell with a corrections officer nearby. EMS built a first responder with a patient on a gurney. They all have masks on or close by.

You can vote for the winner here.

EMS challenged us today to a snowman building contest. So here are the finished snowman’s. We are going to let the public pick the winner. To vote for P.C.D.C 🧡. For EMS ❤. Let the voting begin.

Posted by Pulaski County Detention Center on Thursday, February 18, 2021

mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!