Centre’s Black History Month includes keynote event with Stacey Abrams

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/Centre College) – Centre College will host two powerful virtual events as part of the College’s Black History Month celebration, spotlighting the various pathways to success that have been forged and navigated within the Black community in the continued quest for equality.

PATHWAYS TO DIVERSITY EVENT

Hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Grace Doherty Library

Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m | LIVE on Zoom (registration required)



Centre’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Grace Doherty Library will host guest presenters Carrie Frey, director of library services, Beth Morgan library archivist, and Jojo Marcellon, coordinator of diversity and inclusion programming, as they explore Pathways to Diversity at Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. The panel event will discuss “where we were as an institution, the pathways to getting to where we currently are, and the journey that lies ahead that leads us to where we aspire to go.”

Within every community across the nation are stories of struggle, challenge and discrimination that have yet to be heard. Join this thought-provoking evening sharing the untold stories of Centre’s desegregation in the late 1960’s. This deep dive discussion will include the various processes of the College’s desegregation, an overview of the challenges in uncovering the lived experiences and personal narratives of our first Black students.

Register for this virtual event HERE. Once complete, a confirmation email containing information on how to join the Zoom meeting will be sent.



BLACK EXCELLENCE: A CONVERSATION WITH STACEY ABRAMS

Hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Black Student Organization

Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. | LIVE on YouTube



Centre’s Black History Month keynote event, Black Excellence: A Conversation with Stacey Abrams, will be jointly hosted by the College’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the Black Student Organization on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. Abrams, a well-respected political activist, author and recent Nobel Peace Prize-nominee, is best known for her political activism in the state of Georgia, where she was the 2018 Democratic candidate for governor. Abrams’ grassroots organizations worked diligently to champion voting rights.

At the conclusion of the keynote address, Abrams will be joined by her sister, Centre’s Associate Vice President for Diversity Affairs Andrea Abrams, in an exclusive Q&A session where the two will address questions from the audience.

The virtual event will be broadcast live on Centre’s YouTube channel:

