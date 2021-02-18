Baptist Corbin vaccine clinic open, other delays planned

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Corbin’s Vaccination clinic will be open during normal hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corbin Center. However those who feel the weather will keep them from keeping an appointment, please call 606.526.4990 to reschedule.

Baptist Health Corbin would like to announce the following delays.

Delayed until 9:00 a.m.

Baptist Health Cancer Care

Baptist Health Infusion Clinic

Baptist Health Breast Care Center

Baptist Health Outpatient Diagnostic Center

Delayed until 10:00 a.m.

BHMG Family Medicine Corbin

BHMG Family Medicine Barbourville

BHMG Family Medicine Williamsburg

BHMG Primary Care Somerset

BHMG Urology

BHMG Gastroenterology

BHMG Behavioral Health Briscoe Clinic

BHMG Pulmonology

BHMG Orthopedics

BHMG Cardiology Corbin

BHMG Cardiology Somerset

Baptist is rescheduling appointments with patients individually.