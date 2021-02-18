Baptist Corbin vaccine clinic open, other delays planned

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Baptist Health Corbin’s Vaccination clinic will be open during normal hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corbin Center. However those who feel the weather will keep them from keeping an appointment, please call 606.526.4990 to reschedule.
Baptist Health Corbin would like to announce the following delays.
Delayed until 9:00 a.m.
- Baptist Health Cancer Care
- Baptist Health Infusion Clinic
- Baptist Health Breast Care Center
- Baptist Health Outpatient Diagnostic Center
Delayed until 10:00 a.m.
- BHMG Family Medicine Corbin
- BHMG Family Medicine Barbourville
- BHMG Family Medicine Williamsburg
- BHMG Primary Care Somerset
- BHMG Urology
- BHMG Gastroenterology
- BHMG Behavioral Health Briscoe Clinic
- BHMG Pulmonology
- BHMG Orthopedics
- BHMG Cardiology Corbin
- BHMG Cardiology Somerset
Baptist is rescheduling appointments with patients individually.