LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 17-year-old has become Lexington’s latest homicide victim.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the teen as Markel Allen. He died at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Kentucky Medical Center where he’d been taken after a shooting in the area of 760 Florence Ave., Ginn said in a statement.

Allen was a student at Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School in Fayette County.