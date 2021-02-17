Warming centers are neccessary during these cold winter temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With those dangerously cold temperatures, many turn to warming centers for shelter.

But in Lexington, they’re closed today and won’t reopen until tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Obviously, it’s still extremely cold, which left us wondering why are these centers closed and where will people go in the meantime?

According to Mayor Gorton’s Office, the warming centers at Dunbar Center and at the Senior Center are typically open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The centers are closed Wednesday, February 17th, in preparation for the winter weather.

The mayor’s office says the storm may cause outages but want to remind people there are other shelters that operate 24/7.

That includes the Hope Center, “Here at the Hope Center, for men 18 and over, we are not turning anyone away. We are trying to make space wherever needed, we’re using all of our temporary structures, we’re using conference rooms, we’re using hallways. Whatever we need to do to keep people warm and out of this cold,” Director of Development Carrie Thayer said.

Throughout all of the Hope Center programs, it has about 650 clients, that includes recovery, mental health, and the emergency shelter.

Thayer said the Hope Center has seen an increase in people coming to their warming center.

She says for families or women who need shelter, they can go to the Salvation Army.

We hope everyone stays warm and stays safe in these cold winter temperatures.