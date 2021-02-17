UK Donations for Citations 2021 starts Monday, March 1

UK students and employees who have a parking citation can pay their fee during this two-week period by donating food or personal care items to Big Blue Pantry.

This will be the sixth year that UK Transportation Services has partnered with Big Blue Pantry, the on-campus food pantry that works to combat hunger and food insecurity for UK students.

Since its inception in 2016, Donations for Citations has delivered over 13,560 pounds of food and personal care items to the pantry. More than 1,000 people have participated over the past five years, making it one of Big Blue Pantry’s largest food drives.

“The Donations for Citations program is something that our staff looks forward to every year,” said Lance Broeking, director of UK Transportation Services. “This program provides a great opportunity for our department to give back to the campus community by helping combat food insecurity.”

Ten food items or five personal care items will waive one regular citation of $25 or less. Regular citations do not include immobilizations, impoundments, parking in fire lanes, ADA accessible parking violations or improper application or use of parking permits. Customers with unpaid citations must also pay any other outstanding citations in order to have one waived under this program. Citations waived through the drive are not eligible for appeal.

Participating is easy. Simply bring your donations to our customer care center, located at 721 Press Ave., to settle your citation. This year, Big Blue Pantry is asking for the following food and personal care items:

Suggested Food Donation Items:

canned tuna

chicken or other meats

fruit juices

condiments

oils and seasonings

granola bars

fruit cups

applesauce

cereal

pasta

pasta sauce

instant rice

microwave meals

canned fruit

pudding cups

oatmeal

bread

canned spaghetti or pasta meals

vegetarian or gluten free items

Please note: Expired, damaged or opened donations will not be accepted. In addition, refrigerated items or those in glass containers will not be accepted.

Suggested Personal Care Items:

toilet paper

facial tissue

paper towels

laundry detergent

trash bags

shampoo

conditioner

toothpaste

toothbrushes

hand soap

body and face wash

shaving cream and razors

tampons

sanitary pads

Please note: Expired, damaged or opened donations will not be accepted. No trial sizes, please.

For information about Donations for Citations, visit the UK Transportation Services website at www.uky.edu/transportation.