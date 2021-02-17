Lexington apartment fire under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – Lexington fire crews were called to an apartment fire at Walnut Hills Apartment Complex on Trent Circle, a little before 10 P.M. Tuesday night.
According to Major Walters, the first crew that responded entered the apartment and went into the bedroom where the fire was located and put it out.
He says the fire was contained to the one unit and did not extend past the bedroom.
A woman has minor burns on her hand but did not go to the hospital.
Multiple units were dispatched to the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.