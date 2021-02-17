Laurel County man missing

Laurel County, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County man, Andrew Cobb, age 33, was reported missing on Wednesday at12:50 PM.
The Sheriff department said he was last seen off of Maple Grove School Road 5 miles southwest of London on Monday at 6 PM. Cobb was possibly wearing a gray/black work uniform and possibly driving a black Dodge Dakota Pickup with a Kentucky tag #889YWM.
If you know the whereabouts of Cobb, contact the Laurel Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.
Deputy Jamie Etherton is investigating the missing person’s case.
