Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital unveils renovated cardiac cath lab

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just in time for American Heart Month in February, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) celebrated the opening of its newly renovated cardiac catheterization (cath) lab.

A $2 million investment allowed for structural upgrades to the physical room as well as the purchase of new equipment with upgraded technology.

This technology comes with enhanced imaging capability, allowing physicians the ability to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease more quickly and efficiently than before, while decreasing radiation exposure for patients and those providing care.

The cath lab is one of three that has been renovated at Lake Cumberland since 2010 and continues to place the hospital at the center of quality heart care in the Pulaski County region.

“With three cardiac cath labs, seven credentialed cardiologists with two more expected to join this year, a dedicated 12-bed inpatient cardiovascular unit, and an experienced team of nurses, radiology techs, and other cardiac care experts – we are ready to care for the heart needs of our community,” shared LCRH Chief Executive Officer Robert Parker.

Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women in the United States.

While prevention is key to ensuring a healthy heart and diet, exercise, and not smoking play a major factor in an individual’s health overall, cardiovascular disease still ranks as the leading cause of death in Kentucky.

Parker continued: “The recent renovation of our third cath lab is just one more step forward in the fight against heart disease in Kentucky, and we’re proud to be able to meet the needs of our growing community in this way.”

Lake Cumberland’s three cath labs treat about 3,900 patients annually and enable a range of interventional procedures such as pacemaker and defibrillator implants, removal of blood clots in the lungs and treatment of heart blockages with angioplasty and/or stent insertion.

The emergency department at Lake Cumberland is also integrated with the local emergency medical system (EMS), allowing healthcare workers to initiate a STEMI Alert from the field or someone’s home, which means significantly faster treatment times for patients once they arrive to the hospital.

STEMI is the acronym for ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction, a very serious type of heart attack during which one of the heart’s main arteries become blocked.

As an American College of Cardiology Accredited Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI, Lake Cumberland’s work in heart health emphasizes the importance of standardized diagnostic treatment programs that provide more efficient and effective evaluation as well as more appropriate and rapid treatment of patients with chest pain and other heart attack symptoms.

The “with PCI” designation indicates that Lake Cumberland also uses percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)—angioplasty and/or stenting—as its primary treatment for heart attacks.

LCRH also has access to additional cardiovascular-specific resources including advanced education and training for physicians, nurses and staff, and programs and services for patients as a network affiliate of UK’s Gill Heart & Vascular Institute.