KSP Arrests Green River Correctional Complex Officer

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/KSP) – On Monday, Kentucky State Police Post 2 arrested a correctional officer of Green River Correctional Complex in Muhlenberg County.
KSP was contacted by the Kentucky Department of Corrections that they suspected correctional officer Nickolas Rogers had been bringing illegal drugs into the prison.
- Advertisement -
A preliminary investigation was completed and illegal drugs were found.
Rogers has been charged with Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, greater than 2 grams (Meth), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, greater than 4 grams (cocaine), Trafficking in marijuana less than 8 oz., Trafficking in synthetic drugs 1st degree, Promoting Contraband 1st degree, Trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense, greater than 20 but less than 120 dosage units (drug unspecified), and Possession of drug paraphernalia.
The investigation remains ongoing by KSP Post 2.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.