Kentucky to Recognize Supermarket Employee Day on February 22, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Supermarket employees have played a major role in keeping our communities running and our families fed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recognition of their efforts, Kentucky will observe Supermarket Employee Day on Monday, February 22, 2021 with a proclamation from Gov. Beshear.

The Kentucky Retail Federation and Kentucky Grocers & Convenience Store Association are also encouraging mayors and local officials across the commonwealth to recognize Supermarket Employee Day through their own proclamations and on social media with the #SupermarketEmployeesDay and #SupermarketHeroes hashtags.

“Despite the many challenges of the last year, grocery store employees have continued to show up to work and do their jobs. Since day one of the pandemic, these hardworking individuals have gone above and beyond to provide clean, safe shopping environments,” said Tod Griffin, president of the Kentucky Retail Federation and Kentucky Grocers & Convenience Store Association. “And, they quickly adapted to our new reality, implementing services like curbside pickup and delivery to help Kentuckians get groceries and feed their families more easily.

“Even when COVID-19 shut down the rest of the state, our supermarkets remained open—and that was only possible because of compassionate and courageous employees,” said James Neumann, board chair of the Kentucky Grocers & Convenience Store Association and president of Valu Markets.

“On February 22, let’s all take the time to recognize our supermarket heroes and thank them for the important and essential work they’ve done and continue to do in communities across the commonwealth.”

For more information on Supermarket Employee Day, please visit this link.