Kentucky Power continues ice storms response

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two destructive ice storms moved through Kentucky Power’s territory in the past week causing wide-spread power outages and major damage to power lines and other electrical facilities.

According to Kentucky Power, the February 11 storm caused 25,000 customers to lose power in and around the Ashland area.

- Advertisement -

With approximately 4,000 customers remaining from storm #1, another round of ice came through on February 15 leaving 59,204 customers without power at the peak.

Storm response efforts

According to Kentucky Power, crews from Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee are assisting Kentucky Power with power restoration.

Additional resources are on the way to the area to assist with the next round, bringing the total to approximately 2,200 line employees, foresters and assessors who are working tirelessly to restore electrical service to customers.

An additional 400 personnel will be in place no later than Thursday to assist with additional outages should they occur from storm #3.

Wednesday’s plan is to continue focusing on damage assessment, to restore any remaining critical services and focus on customers who remain out since the first storm.

Damage is being assessed by foot, trucks, UTVs drone technology and helicopters. Travel conditions and accessing the most rural areas continues to be very challenging for crews.

Clearing trees is a big part of the assessment.

For some of the most difficult situations, crews are using dozers and other heavy equipment to gain access. In the last 24 hours, crews have found 102 broken poles, numerous damaged cross arms along with many downed spans of wire.

Estimated restoration times

According to Kentucky Power, the restoration will most definitely continue through the weekend and possibly into next week depending on the next round of weather.

At this time, estimated restoration times are not available for most customers.

However, South Williamson and Pikeville area customers should be 95% restored by Thursday evening.

Outages:

According to Kentucky Power, nearly 17,000 customers have been restored, leaving more than 42,000 remaining without power this morning.

Approximate outages by county are as follows:

Boyd—16,00 customers

Breathitt—1,000 customers

Carter—6,100 customers

Floyd—1,660 customers

Greenup—1,490 customers

Johnson—2,500 customers

Knott—460 customers

Lawrence—7,420 customers

Leslie—1,450 customers

Lewis—140 customers

Magoffin—2,000 customers

Martin—870 customers

Morgan—395 customers

Perry—1,20 customers

Pike—140 customers

Rowan—145 customers

Prepare an emergency outage kit, ensure loved ones who may need extra help have a place to go should they lose power, and have a plan for your own household.

Do not go near any downed wires. Consider all wires live and dangerous even if you think they are phone or cable. Report hazardous situations immediately by call 1-800-572-1113 or 911.

Warming station have been opened in several areas

Breathitt County

First Church of God (1772 Hwy 30 W, Jackson) is open as a warming center. Contact Breathitt County Emergency Services for more details 606-666-3815.

Boyd County

Boyd County Convention and Arts Center 15605 KY-180 Catlettsburg Center is open 24 hours a day. It has chairs and cots; social distancing guidelines will be enforced. National Guard Crews are on site to assist in operations and transportation to the center. Anyone who needs assistance should call Boyd County Emergency Operations Center at 606-393-1801 or 606-393-1842.

Carter County

First Baptist Church of Grayson (162 North Court Street, Grayson) is open as a warming center. The church is open 24 hours a day.

Knott County

Hindman Volunteer Fire Department, 89 Cowtown Road, Hindman

Human Services Center, 40 Center Street, Hindman

Fisty Volunteer Fire Department, 1736 Trace Branch Road, Fisty

Kite Topmost Volunteer Fire Department, 10018 S Highway 7, Kite

Lotts Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 6894 Lotts Creek Road, Lotts Creek

Vicco Sassafras Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 357 Main Street, Vicco

If you need additional assistance, contact Knott County Emergency Management 606-785-9386 or 606-276-7178 or Jeff Dobson, County Judge Executive 606-785-5592.

Letcher County

Letcher Co Recreation Center (1505 Jenkins Rd, Whitesburg) is open as a warming center. Contact Letcher County Emergency Management for more information 606-633-0429.

Magoffin County

Lloyd M. Hall Community Center (88 Church House Road, Salyersville) is open as a warming center. Contact Magoffin County Emergency Management for more details 606-349-2313.

Perry County

Perry Co Courthouse (481 Main St, Hazard)

Contact Perry County Emergency Management for more information 606-439-1816.

Rowan County

A warming center at the Laughlin Building (Morehead University Campus) is open for citizens who need to stay warm during the outage. There is a lot of space at this facility, and social distancing guidelines will still be able to be enforced, and masks are available. The doors are unlocked Monday – Friday 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Call 606-207-5028 if you require entry after these hours.

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.