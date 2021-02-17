James named chief operating officer at Hope Center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Hope Center Board of Directors has promoted Janice James to chief operating officer.

James, who is a licensed clinical social worker, has been serving as interim executive director since 2020. Previously, she was administrative deputy director and Recovery Program for Women director. James has been with the Hope Center for 20 years.

“Janice James has proven herself as a strong and fearless leader for the past year as she has led the Hope Center through COVID-19 and all that has come with it,” said Cathy Jacobs, chair of the board. “We so appreciate Janice’s hard work and wanted to give her a permanent title change to reflect our gratitude and reward her leadership.”

“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me and am honored to help lead a team of people dedicated to assisting those in need. It is a passion that I share, and I can think of no better place to serve than the Hope Center,” James added.

Hope Center provides emergency shelter, food, and clothing 365 days a year to help the homeless and those with substance abuse disorder and mental health issues, get off the street and stay off the street. To meet those needs, the Hope Center has programs that deal with recovery from addiction (for men and women), mental health issues, employment assistance, transitional housing, social services, a free health clinic, permanent housing and the Hope Mobile (mobile outreach).

The Hope Center provides more than 38,000 meals, 24,000 nights of lodging, 800 healthcare services, and 4,000 articles of clothing each month. See www.hopectr.org for more information.

