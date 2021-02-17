Fayette County Public Schools reschedules student return dates

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY (WTVQ) – Starting next week, the public schools in Fayette County are moving forward with their multi-step plan to return their students to in-person learning.

The districts original intention to return the youngest group from kindergarten to second grade was supposed to be on the 16th, however due to weather there was a change int he plans.

At this time, they say that they’re hoping to reschedule the return to this upcoming Monday, February 22nd.

Following this first group, grades 3 – 5 will return to class March 3rd.

Unfortunately for grades 6 through 12, this group will remain with remote instruction until a decision for their return is made next week.

While the schools say they want to bring everyone back at once, they’re facing a couple challenges, including finding bus drivers and food service workers.

Above all else, they’re making it a priority to welcome back their students safely.

“We have every intention of getting every single student back just as quickly as we possibly can but we have to do it with the understanding that we have factors that are just incredibly impactful to the overall plan and we have to go through it very incrementally we have to do it very intentionally and we have to do it very sensitively as we can,” says Marlene Helm with the Fayette County Board of Education.

As a reminder, this plan for return for grades K-5th could change.

Parents with any concerns are asked to reach out to their schools to get clarification and additional information.