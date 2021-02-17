Road crews working non-stop as another winter storm moves in

Chelsea Smith
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky is preparing for its third winter storm in about a week. Road crews have been working for the past seven days continuously due to the last two storms.

Drivers are still being asked to stay off the roads. If you have to travel, Lexington leaders are asking you to stay patient.

They said road crews have added pea gravel to their salt mix, to add traction. The salt isn’t working as well now in such cold temperatures.

Officials said crews were working on neighborhood roads Wednesday. They will be pulled back to main roads once the winter weather returns.

They said crews and equipment are feeling the fatigue, but are ready to tackle the storm.

“I was looking at one of our truck maintenance records the other day and that truck had not been turned off for four days straight, except to get fuel, but it had run continuously,” said Rob Allen, Lexington Director of Streets and Roads.

It’s all hands on deck too. Since the city isn’t collecting garbage right now, some of those employees are volunteering to help clear roads.

Chelsea Smith
Chelsea Smith joins ABC 36 as a meteorologist and reporter.