Extensive winter weather damage in Eastern Ky as state braces for next round

GRAYSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Kentucky braces for another round of winter weather, some counties haven’t even recovered from the first storm last week.

WTVQ took a trip to Carter County Wednesday afternoon – one of the hardest hit counties in the state.

“Most of the poles on top of the hill right here are broke because of the trees,” Robert Brown, Graphic Information System Technician for Grayson Rural Electric Co-op, pointed out.

We saw a 6-mile snapshot of the devastation caused by the severe winter weather this past week – only 6 miles in Grayson, of the nearly 25-hundred miles of line within 6 counties covered by Grayson Rural.

Our first stop was an area with 12 broken electric poles. Brown pointed out a primary line that was covered with ice and blocking the road.

Brown says its times like these he’s very grateful to be a part of a co-op.

“These guys have been a blessing,” Brown said. “They’re taking time away from their family here to help us.”

The next stop was an area where a tree fell through a primary line.

“The phone line hardly ever breaks, but when you get a tree that’s holding that much pressure on it, it’s very dangerous to cut,” Brown said.

We saw that danger first-hand as crews slowing trimmed the tree.

Our final stop was Shady Valley where about 13 poles were broken.

“This is usually a road right here,” Brown said, pointing to a blocked roadway due to a fallen tree and power line.

Maintenance Leadman Chris Mosier said calling the situation ‘tough’ is an understatement.

“A lot of the struggle is getting around – the ice on the roads and trees,” Mosier said. “You start up one road and you may have to cut your way in – cut your way back out.”

Plus, the hidden danger behind working on the poles while someone may be using a generator that’s not hooked up correctly.

“They’re putting in long hours each and every day,” CEO Bradley Cherry said. “The weather is not cooperating, so the safety of our members, the safety of all of our workers out there, are of great concern for us.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, Cherry said about half of the co-op’s coverage area is still without power and with another storm coming Wednesday night, he’s asking for patience.