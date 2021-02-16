University of Kentucky closes campus, vaccine clinic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – University of Kentucky has closed its campus because of inclement weather on Tuesday. The closure includes the university’s coronavirus testing and vaccine clinic at Kroger Field.

All in-person classes are cancelled. Online classes will continue. Classes were cancelled Monday as well, but the clinic remained open.

Plan B designated employees are required to report to work.

Community COVID-19 testing sites at Kroger Field and Eastern State Hospital and student testing sites at Kroger Field, K Lair and Gatton Student Center are also closed.

UK HealthCare hospitals and clinics remain open and operating on a regular schedule.