STATE: Many roads in Eastern, Northeastern regions impassable, downed trees big problem

UPDATE AS OF 6 A.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 16, 2021

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – State highway crews this morning continue to clear snow-covered roads across northeast Kentucky and remove downed trees that have made most roads in Elliott, Carter, and Boyd counties impassable. All roads remain slick and hazardous. Travel is not advised.

- Advertisement -

At 6 a.m., overnight heavy sleet and snow have stopped and roads are partly to mostly covered in Rowan, Bath, Nicholas, Fleming, Mason, Lewis, and Greenup counties, with some trees reported down. Crews are making progress toward clearer travel lanes, especially on I-64 and high priority routes but slick conditions remain.

In Elliott, Carter, and Boyd counties where heavy freezing rain and sleet fell on already ice-laden trees, only a few main routes are passable – but not clear – as crews have continuously cut new fallen trees. All other state highways are considered impassable and unsafe. The following conditions within each county were reported earlier this morning.

Elliott County: Crews cutting trees and treating KY 7 to keep it passable. All other roads are assumed to be blocked by downed trees and power lines. Extra chainsaw crews are coming in to work alongside plow crews. Nearly the entire county is without power, according to utility companies.

Carter County: Crews have kept I-64 and the AA Highway open. All other routes are believed to be blocked by power lines and trees. The City of Grayson is without power, and outage reports show more than 90 percent of the county without power.

Boyd County: Main routes such as I-64, KY 180 to US 60 to downtown Ashland, US 23, and the Ohio River Bridges are open as crews concentrate on keeping them passable. All other routes appear impassable – blocked by downed trees and power lines. Widespread power outages reported.

State highway crews will remain out in force today, plowing and treating roads and removing downed trees. Crews are receiving assistance from chainsaw crews with the Kentucky Division of Forestry and contractors.

However, due to low temperatures, the large amount of trees, and ice, it will be some time before all roads are clear.

Motorists are advised to stay off roads for their own safety and to avoid traveling.

ONLINE INFORMATION

For real-time traffic information, to view traffic cams, or to keep up with state snowfighters in your county, visit http://GoKY.ky.gov.

During winter storms, Kentucky Department of Highways snow plow crews work 12-hour shifts to keep highways passable using a priority route system based on traffic volume and connectivity to hospitals and other critical services. Crews focus first on high-priority routes such as interstates and critical roadways, then heavily traveled state routes before turning to lower-volume routes. Snow priority maps for each county can be viewed online at http://SnowKY.ky.gov.

Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at http://twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or http://facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.

THE SITUATION IS MUCH THE SAME IN DISTRICT 12

Trees down, utility lines down, power out, slick roads. That is what we are dealing with throughout the District, all seven counties (reminder for those of you who forget — Lawrence, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, Knott, Pike, and Letcher).

We had to call off tree cutting last night. Too dark, too dangerous. When you can hear trees cracking and can’t tell where they are, don’t know where they are going to fall, it’s time to stop for the night. Safety takes precedence over clearing roads at that point.

The good thing? We did not get as much freezing rain as expected, mostly just plain rain. Cold temperatures re-froze wet roads everywhere, however, so driving is not safe this morning.

LAWRENCE COUNTY: There are trees and/or utility lines down on EVERY state road except US 23. Maintenance garage is operating with a generator.

NOTE: AEP pulled its crews because of safety concerns. Working in the dark on live lines is dangerous. They are mobilizing now (6:00 a.m.) to come back out.

It will take time to remove utility lines from downed trees before we can cut the trees and clear the roads. Be prepared to stay indoors this morning.

Here is a generaL rundown of the information we have at the moment:

FLOYD COUNTY [11:17 p.m.]

All traffic signals in Prestonsburg are out, including Watergap (KY 80 exits to US 23) due to power outage.

KY 1086 Sizemore Mountain closed by tree

Ky 850 is shut down at mile point 2 due to power lines down.

[12:43 AM]

KY 3384 Town Branch is blocked by trees.

[2:14 AM]

KY 302 is blocked by trees.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

KY 3396 is blocked by a tree at mile point 6.

MARTIN COUNTY [9:35 PM]

D12 maintenance garage has lost power. Martin County has multiple trees down throughout the county.

LETCHER COUNTY

Pike County Canada and Phelps crews

All these crews report a lot of trees down. Phelps worked on trees down on KY 194 (Grapevine Road).

JOHNSON COUNTY: [1:47 a.m.]

D12 garage without power. Trying to keep US 23, KY 321, and US 460 open.

KY 321 at Starfire Hill is blocked by trees.

KNOTT COUNTY [12:29 AM]

KY 1087 at mile point 17 is open

[12:57 AM]

KY 2029 blocked by trees

[3:15 AM]

KY 1098 blocked by trees

This information is incomplete; communication has been difficult through the night due to power outages, our own facilities converting to generator power, and spotty cell phone signals.

Stay indoors this morning. Give us time to get a handle on this mess; give AEP time to get back out. Chances are, unless you live on US 23, KY 80, US 119, or US 460, you will run into problems trying to get anywhere.