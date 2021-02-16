Nominations sought for David Karem education award

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky education officials are accepting nominations for the David Karem Award.
A statement from the Education Department says the award recognizes a policymaker, education leader or citizen who has made a positive, statewide impact on public education in the state. It is named for former Kentucky Board of Education Chairman David Karem, who also served as a state lawmaker.
Officials say nominees must have demonstrated leadership in a way that had a meaningful impact on students. The statement says as a state lawmaker, Karem helped pass the Kentucky Education Reform Act and led efforts for the 4% school tax levy by school districts.
Nominations are open through March 17. More information is available HERE.
