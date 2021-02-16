More than 147,000 people without power in Kentucky Monday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of people who lost power Monday night in central and eastern Kentucky went up dramatically as another round of freezing rain moved through the region.
According to poweroutage.us, which tracks an estimated two million power customers in the state, as of 11:32 p.m., there were 147,585 people without power. For comparison, at 5:30 p.m., the number was 35,082.
Kentucky saw a little bit of everything on Monday with sleet, freezing rain and snow in central Kentucky, sleet and freezing rain in eastern and southern Kentucky and mainly a cold rain in the far southeastern corner of the state.
The system was expected to move-out of the state overnight; however, another storm system is expected by Thursday, which could bring more snow, but forecast models are still in flux. One thing that is certain, it will be cold all week, with some overnight lows in the single-digits and teens.
To see the latest power outage map for Kentucky, click here.
