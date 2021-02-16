UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Kentucky Power says 58,000 still without power

UPDATE 10:30 A.M. TUESDAY, FEB. 16, 2021

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two destructive ice storms moved through Kentucky Power’s territory in the past week causing wide-spread power outages and major damage to power lines and other electrical facilities.

The February 11 storm caused 25,000 customers to lose power in and around the Ashland area. And then overnight, thousands more customers lost power from a second storm that brought a mixture of ice, sleet and snow blanketing the entire Kentucky Power service territory including the areas in and around Hazard, Pikeville and, once again, Ashland.

Outages:

Currently, there are nearly 58,000 customers without power. Approximately 4,000 of those customers are from the original storm on February 11. There are 700 outages or places where crews will need to address.

Customers without power are spread out over multiple counties but the majority of them are in Boyd, Carter,Johnson and Lawrence counties.

Outages by county are as follows:

Boyd—16,000 customers

Breathitt—1,400 customers

Carter—8,000 customers

Floyd—2,400 customers

Greenup—1,400 customers

Johnson—5,500 customers

Knott—2,200 customers

Lawrence—7,700 customers

Leslie—3,000 customers

Letcher—200 customers

Lewis—300 customers

Magoffin—3,000 customers

Martin—1,300 customers

Morgan—600 customers

Perry—3,000 customers

Pike—900 customers

Rowan—1,100 customers

Storm response efforts and restoration estimates

Around 1,600 line employees, foresters and assessors are in place to restore service for our customers.

Tuesday’s focus will be working on multiple transmission outages which is the backbone of our system. From there, crews will also focus on wrapping up restoration from the previous storm, clearing hazardous situations and restoring essential services such as hospitals and water systems and conducting damage assessment so repairs can begin. Roads are blocked by trees and very icy in some areas so travel conditions will hamper today’s efforts.

Restoration will most definitely continue through the weekend. Customers should prepare for a multi-day outage. Because of the volume of damage and number of outages, estimated restoration times will not be available.

Safety Message

Do not go near any downed wires. Consider all wires live and dangerous even if you think they are phone or cable. Report hazardous situations immediately by call 1-800-572-1113 or 911.

For More Information

Customers can report outages and check the latest restoration information for their account anytime at kentuckypower.com/outages or by downloading the Kentucky Power mobile app at kentuckypower.com/app. The outage map is updated every 15 minutes. Restoration information is added when known. Click on “View Outage Map” to access the map on a computer, cell phone, or tablet. Customers can report outages online, on their mobile device or to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113. Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.

UPDATE 6:30 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thousands of Kentuckians are still without power Monday from from last week’s ice storm and another round of winter weather hitting the area.

As of 6:30 p.m. Monday, approximately 7,500 customers are without power, according to the utility company.

UPDATE 10:30 A.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thousands of Kentuckians are still without power Monday from from last week’s ice storm and another round of winter weather hitting the area.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, approximately 7,425 customers are without power.

UPDATE SUNDAY, FEB. 14, 10:30 p.m.:

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thousands of Kentuckians are still without power Sunday from Thursday’s ice storm as the state prepares for another round of winter weather.

Kentucky Power says an additional 300 crews traveled Sunday to be in place.

As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, approximately 6,200 customers remain without power, meaning approximately 74% of the customers have been restored, the company said.

Approximate customer count in counties most affected include: Boyd-3,500; Carter-2,000; Greenup-400; Lawrence-600 and Rowan-150.

That was down from 6,500 customers at about 6:30 p.m.

UPDATE SATURDAY, FEB. 13:

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Thousands of families across the eastern portion of Kentucky are still without power Saturday night.

Kentucky Power says it was able to restore power to about 6,000 people since Friday, but there’s still nearly 11,000 customers without power.

According to the utility company, most of the outages are in Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence and Rowan counties.

Of course, crews are still subject to slick roads and dangerous situations to try and fix these outages. Kentucky Power says it has received reports of black ice, so the crews are instructed to take it slow for their own safety.

Repairs are prioritized for essential services and circuits affecting the most customers, Kentucky Power says.

It still expects to have power restored, to about 95 percent of its customers, by Monday night.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED BELOW ON FRIDAY FEB. 13:

ASHLAND, Ky. (WTVQ) – There were still an estimated 16,000 Kentucky Power customers without electricity Friday evening, according to the utility company.

The heaviest concentration of outages were in Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence and Rowan counties.

The company says the outages peaked late Thursday morning with nearly 25,000 customers out of power due to the ice storm that hit this week.

To date, 35 broken poles and more than 400 spans of wire down, which doesn’t include repairs to transmission lines and substations, according to Kentucky Power.

Around 800 people are working in the field at approximately 500 locations in the company’s coverage area to restore power, according to Kentucky Power.

The company estimates 95-percent of customers will have power by Monday night, which means many customers will be restored much sooner.

The company reminds people to stay away from all downed lines or sparking equipment, and keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

The company asks, for everyone’s health and safety with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, please do not approach power company personnel in the field.