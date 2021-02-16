Grades 3-5 may return to classrooms in Fayette County March 3

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools say third through fifth grade students whose families chose in-person learning, could return to the classroom March 3-5, 2021.
The decision was made after school officials reviewed current coronavirus data with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, which is done every Tuesday.
The district says the virus data showed the rolling 7-Day Average of new cases had fallen to 100, community transmissions were down, cases among school-aged children were declining and many school district employees had received both doses of the vaccine.
Kindergarten through second grade students were supposed to return to the classroom on Tuesday of this week, but bad weather delayed the return to Feb. 22, 2021. Those same students are scheduled to continue with in-person instruction March 1-5, 2021, according to the school district.
The district says it’s continuing to explore different scenarios to accomplish the goal of providing in-person learning for all students whose families selected that option.
The school system also emphasized the importance of transition factors of getting students back into the classroom, such as the availability of bus drivers and cafeteria workers.
Anyone interested in working as a bus driver, bus monitor, or child nutrition employee can apply online by clicking here.
