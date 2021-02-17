‘Friends of Boone Trace’ raising money to buy acres with segment of Boone Trace

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (ABC 36) – In Eastern Kentucky, the ‘Friends of Boone Trace’ organization is raising money to help buy two acres in Rockcastle County.
The acres contain a short segment of the actual Boone Trace…the first trail, with Daniel Boone, into what’s now Kentucky.
The purchase price is $25,000….$20,000 is already put down.
The organization only needs about $2500 now to complete the deal.
The location of the property will be used as a base camp called ‘Windy Gap’ for everyone who wants to go through the trace.
“Experiencing it, it’s a connection, a sense of place, when people go there they’ll feel a connection and a lot of them will have an ancestor that came right on that very trail” said President of Friends of Boone Trace, John Fox.