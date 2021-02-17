‘Friends of Boone Trace’ raising money to buy acres with segment of Boone Trace

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
2
Photo Courtesy: John Fox

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (ABC 36) – In Eastern Kentucky, the ‘Friends of Boone Trace’ organization is raising money to help buy two acres in Rockcastle County.

The acres contain a short segment of the actual Boone Trace…the first trail, with Daniel Boone, into what’s now Kentucky.

- Advertisement -

The purchase price is $25,000….$20,000 is already put down.

The organization only needs about $2500 now to complete the deal.

The location of the property will be used as a base camp called ‘Windy Gap’ for everyone who wants to go through the trace.

“Experiencing it,  it’s a connection, a sense of place, when people go there they’ll feel a connection and a lot of them will have an ancestor that came right on that very trail” said President of Friends of Boone Trace, John Fox.

For more information on this project, click here.

They are also accepting donations to help them reach their goal, through a GoFundMe.

Previous articleValley View Ferry closed due to icy conditions
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com