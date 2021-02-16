Fayette’s seven-day rolling COVID new case average at 100

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The number of new coronavirus cases in Fayette County slipped back close to 200 Monday but the number includes cases from Sunday as well.
The county confirmed 196 new cases, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s daily morning report Tuesday.
The county’s seven-day moving average remained at 100, the lowest it’s been in weeks.
The 196 cases brought the county’s total to 31,273.
According to the department, one new death was reported. The total number of people who have now died from the virus in the county is 218.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
