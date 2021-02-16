Fayette students claim junior, senior high public speaking honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – SCAPA at Bluegrass collected another junior division championship in the Kentucky High School Speech League’s 2021 Bluegrass Regional Tournament.

Meanwhile, the speech team from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School placed first in the senior division, followed by Henry Clay and Lafayette.

This year’s COVID-19 virtual format required students to submit recordings of their presentations and performances at the beginning of tournament week for judging. Teams later shared a Zoom link for students to watch the recorded awards program together.

“All virtual, but the students still learn about speaking in front of others, the best ways to put together their performances, and a bonus, they’ve learned some recording techniques that help highlight their presentations,” said SCAPA Principal Beth Randolph.

FCPS regional results from Feb. 6 / junior division*

Radio Broadcasting: champion, Bei Bei Sheng

Declamation: champion, Sophie Watson; runner-up, Noah Jackson

Dramatic Interpretation: champion, Eloise Logsdon; runner-up, Ellie Naish

Duo Acting: champion, Maya Conner & Sofia Sweazy; runner-up, Annelise Brown & Eloise Logsdon

Extemporaneous Speaking: champion, Ellie Naish; runner-up, Luka Mijatovic

Humorous Interpretation: champion, Katherine Worrell; runner-up, Haasini Beeram

Impromptu Speaking: champion, Sophie Watson

Improvisational Duo: runner-up, Bei Bei Sheng & Nina Tay

Original Oratory: champion, Luka Mijatovic; runner-up, Faith Walls

Poetry: runner-up, Haasini Beeram

Prose: champion, Sophie Watson; runner-up, Hannah McGregor

Storytelling: champion, Bei Bei Sheng

* All from SCAPA at Bluegrass

FCPS regional results / senior division

Radio Broadcasting: runner-up, Kian Rosenau, Dunbar

Declamation: runner-up, Sophia Zhou, Dunbar

Dramatic Interpretation: champion, Margaret Tiennot, Henry Clay; runner-up, Skylar Seavey, Lafayette

Duo Interpretation: champion, Edward Donson & Andrew Liu, Dunbar; runner-up, Irving Morris & Sophia Zhou, Dunbar

Extemporaneous Speaking: champion, Sadie Bograd, Dunbar; runner-up, Gabriella Staykova, Dunbar

Humorous Interpretation: champion, Edward Donson, Dunbar; runner-up, Tony Xu, Dunbar

Impromptu Speaking: champion, Sadie Bograd, Dunbar; runner-up, Arden Ensor, Lafayette

Improvisational Duo: champion, Sanaa Kahloon & Irving Morris, Dunbar; runner-up, Sarah Sajadi & Arden Ensor, Lafayette

Informative Speaking: champion, Nyasha Musoni, Dunbar; runner-up, Devyn Fleming, Lafayette

Original Oratory: champion, Emily Xiao, Dunbar; runner-up Anna Chen, Dunbar

Poetry: champion, Nyasha Musoni, Dunbar; runner-up, Courtney Hogue, Henry Clay

Program Oral Interpretation: champion, Edward Donson, Dunbar; runner-up, Sophia Zhou, Dunbar

Prose: champion, Margaret Tiennot, Henry Clay; runner-up, Kara Bracken, Dunbar

Storytelling: champion, Samantha Miculinich, Lafayette; runner-up, Taylor Boss, Henry Clay

“Although most students and coaches would say they much prefer competing in-person, there have been some nice benefits to this year of virtual competitions,” SCAPA’s Randolph said. “First, at both the junior and senior levels, the students have gotten to compete against students from across the nation, as any team can upload recordings and compete across state lines. A second benefit: Students, coaches, and parents have gotten to sleep in on Saturday mornings, judge or compete in pajamas, and spend Saturdays throughout the winter in incredibly relaxed atmospheres. Speech competitions for the 2020-21 school year will forever be remembered for the unique challenges and opportunities.”

The Bluegrass Regional qualified students for state competition.