UPDATE: UK in-person classes closing, vaccination, testing clinics open

UPDATE POSTED 1:10 P.M., FEB. 15, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky campus will cancel classes beginning 1:30 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. All classes scheduled for in-person instruction on UK’s main campus beginning 1:30 p.m. or later Monday are canceled.

- Advertisement -

Classes scheduled for online instruction will continue unless the instructor notifies students of a change. For information about winter weather policies pertaining to students, click here.

Plan B (designated) employees are required to report to work on campus. For information about employee winter weather policies, click here.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Kroger Field will remain open and operating on a regular schedule Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Community COVID-19 testing sites at Kroger Field and Eastern State Hospital and student testing sites at Kroger Field, K Lair and Gatton Student Center are finished for the rest of Monday. UK HealthCare’s Drive-Thru Clinic at Alumni Park Plaza remains open for patient COVID testing by appointment.

UK HealthCare hospitals and clinics remain open and operating on a regular schedule.

Check www.uky.edu/alerts/ for information on the status of campus facilities, dining and other programming.

For anyone who has to be outside today, find helpful information here: www.uky.edu/hr/hr-home/uk-walk-safe-winter

For employee FAQs related to emergency closures: www.uky.edu/hr/hr-home/answers-to-frequently-asked-questions-regarding-emergency-delaysclosures-plan-b.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7 A.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021