UPDATE: UK in-person classes closing, vaccination, testing clinics open

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
87

UPDATE POSTED 1:10 P.M., FEB. 15, 2021 

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky campus will cancel classes beginning 1:30 p.m. today, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. All classes scheduled for in-person instruction on UK’s main campus beginning 1:30 p.m. or later Monday are canceled.

- Advertisement -

Classes scheduled for online instruction will continue unless the instructor notifies students of a change. For information about winter weather policies pertaining to students, click here.

Plan B (designated) employees are required to report to work on campus. For information about employee winter weather policies, click here.

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Kroger Field will remain open and operating on a regular schedule Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Community COVID-19 testing sites at Kroger Field and Eastern State Hospital and student testing sites at Kroger Field, K Lair and Gatton Student Center are finished for the rest of Monday. UK HealthCare’s Drive-Thru Clinic at Alumni Park Plaza remains open for patient COVID testing by appointment.

UK HealthCare hospitals and clinics remain open and operating on a regular schedule.

Check www.uky.edu/alerts/ for information on the status of campus facilities, dining and other programming.

For anyone who has to be outside today, find helpful information here: www.uky.edu/hr/hr-home/uk-walk-safe-winter

For employee FAQs related to emergency closures: www.uky.edu/hr/hr-home/answers-to-frequently-asked-questions-regarding-emergency-delaysclosures-plan-b.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 7 A.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The University of Kentucky, along with UK HealthCare hospitals and clinics, are open and operating on a regular schedule Monday, Feb. 15.
According to UK officials, offices will be open, and in-person and online classes will take place at their scheduled times.
The UK COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Kroger Field is open and operating on a regular schedule as well. The community COVID-19 testing sites at UK’s Kroger Field and Eastern State Hospital are open and operating on a regular schedule.
The UK student testing locations at Kroger Field, K-Lair in Haggin Hall and Blue Box Theater in the Gatton Student Center are all open and operating on a regular schedule.
As the Lexington region continues to experience days of potentially inclement weather, UK HealthCare officials are reiterating those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at UK’s Kroger Field take extra precautions and also follow all the procedures regarding appointment schedules.
According to officials, people should only show up at the clinic if they have an appointment for a vaccine at Kroger Field. Further, it is critical that they only arrive at the clinic on the day and check-in time of their appointment. Walk-in appointments will not be accommodated, nor will people coming on a day they are not scheduled.
“We know the level of anxiety and anticipation that exists about the virus and the hope that vaccines represent,” said Dr. Ashley Montgomery-Yates, UK HealthCare’s assistant chief medical officer for inpatient service and one of the project leads for the vaccine clinic. “But the quickest way to vaccinate the most people in our community is to follow the rules and procedures that have been established.”
Dr. Philip Almeter, chief pharmacist at UK HealthCare and a project lead at the clinic, said it takes hours early each morning for a pharmacy team to prepare doses for each day at the clinic. The number of doses match the number of people scheduled in advance for that given day.
“Given the refrigeration and storage needs of the vaccines, we don’t prepare extra doses each day. We prepare what is necessary for those who are scheduled,” Almeter said. “It is critical that people show up on the day they are scheduled at the appropriate check-in time. We can’t take walk-ins. And people who are scheduled late in the week can’t come earlier or on another day.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a first shot and a booster shot. They also must be used within days of being taken out of refrigeration. With bitterly cold and inclement weather forecast for this week, UK Police Chief Joe Monroe, who helps manage clinic operations, said it is imperative that patients and others take precautions to stay safe when coming for an appointment. Some tips to follow include:
  • Dress warmly for the frigidly cold temperatures.
  • You must have an appointment to get a vaccination.
  • If you arrive early, please do not get out of your vehicle to get in line sooner than 10 minutes prior to your appointed check-in time.
  • You will not lose your place in line.
  • If everyone follows this protocol, officials can help ensure that the check- in lines are kept shorter and the time outdoors will be reduced, making everyone safer during the process.
  • UK facilities officials are working around the clock during inclement weather to keep roads around campus — and the Kroger Field parking lot — safe.
  • If weather conditions require a closure of the clinic for the day or a change in schedule, patients will be notified directly as well as the media.
Previous articleNew enrollment window opens for health insurance shoppers
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!