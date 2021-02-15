UPDATE: Georgia man killed in I-75 crash in Rockcastle County

UPDATE POSTED 8:15 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is investigating a fatal crash on I-75 near the 56-mile marker in Rockcastle County, Ky., that may have been weather related.
According to the Kentucky State Police and CVE officer Erik Stallworth, 39-year-old Nathan T.J. Rubalcava, of Ball Ground, Ga., was northbound on I-75 when he lost control of the 2017 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving and collided with a 2005 International tractor trailer driven by 54-year-old Danny Joe Keller, of Fremont, Iowa.
Rubalcava was pronounced dead on the scene by Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, however hazardous, icy roadway conditions is believed to be a contributing factor, the KSP said.
Assisting on scene: Kentucky State Police, Rockcastle Co. Sheriff’s officer, Mount Vernon Fire Department, Rockcastle Co EMS, Rockcastle Co Coroner’s Office. Kentucky State Highway Department. Officer Erik Stallworth continues the investigation.
UPDATE, POSTED 6 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021
As of 5:30 p.m., I-75 at exit 49 in Laurel County is now open, state troopers used a rolling roadblock to help get traffic going safely again. Traffic is very slow but it is moving, according to the state Transportation Cabinet.
ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 4 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly accident Monday afternoon closed the northbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 56 in Rockcastle County, according to Kentucky State Police.
The accident involving a truck and a car happened just before 3:30 p.m., according to the state.
The lanes were expected to be closed two hours, according to KSP.
A detour was put in place beginning at Exit 49 in Laurel County to Exit 59, according to the state.