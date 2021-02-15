UPDATE: Georgia man killed in I-75 crash in Rockcastle County

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
135

UPDATE POSTED 8:15 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement is investigating a fatal crash on I-75 near the 56-mile marker in Rockcastle County, Ky., that may have been weather related.

- Advertisement -

According to the Kentucky State Police and CVE officer Erik Stallworth, 39-year-old Nathan T.J. Rubalcava, of Ball Ground, Ga., was northbound on I-75 when he lost control of the 2017 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving and collided with a 2005 International tractor trailer driven by 54-year-old Danny Joe Keller, of Fremont, Iowa.

Rubalcava was pronounced dead on the scene by Rockcastle County Coroner’s Office. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash, however hazardous, icy roadway conditions is believed to be a contributing factor, the KSP said.

Assisting on scene: Kentucky State Police, Rockcastle Co. Sheriff’s officer, Mount Vernon Fire Department, Rockcastle Co EMS, Rockcastle Co Coroner’s Office. Kentucky State Highway Department. Officer Erik Stallworth continues the investigation.

UPDATE, POSTED 6 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021

As of 5:30 p.m., I-75 at exit 49 in Laurel County is now open, state troopers used a rolling roadblock to help get traffic going safely again. Traffic is very slow but it is moving, according to the state Transportation Cabinet.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED 4 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 15, 2021

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A deadly accident Monday afternoon closed the northbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 56 in Rockcastle County, according to Kentucky State Police.

The accident involving a truck and a car happened just before 3:30 p.m., according to the state.

The lanes were expected to be closed two hours, according to KSP.

A detour was put in place beginning at Exit 49 in Laurel County to Exit 59, according to the state.

Previous articleFloyd County to begin hybrid school schedule Feb. 22
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.