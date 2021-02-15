Pikeville area snow crews have seen lots of ice and only expect to see lots more

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says for the first time in more than 20 years that District 12 has pulled back and worked only ‘A’ routes.

“Our trucks were running into guardrail, sliding into ditch lines, unable to stay on the pavement,” said Darold Slone, D12 snow and ice coordinator.

“Our drivers are highly skilled and experienced driving in every type of weather. Every truck is fully loaded with salt and liquid calcium chloride. They have chains on their tires. If they can’t navigate the roads safely, then other people don’t need to be out.” Slone said.

He said it’s stressful for drivers because ice is no joke.

Dillon Horn, a plow operator in Johnson County, reported that he was able to treat his routes only by driving in reverse, going backwards because the steering axle could not get traction in the forward gears.

If you live in District 12, the state says the message is clear, stay inside until at least Tuesday mid-afternoon. Emergency responders, healthcare professionals, and others who must report to work do so at considerable risk.

“If you live on an ‘A’ route and have a more or less straight shot, ‘A’ routes all the way, you still need to be extremely careful, leave early, adjust your driving to road conditions, and make sure someone knows where you are going,” Slone advised. “If you live in one of the very few places that do not have ice-covered roads, consider yourself blessed.”