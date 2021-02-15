Fatal weather-related crash in Carter County

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
112
Source: MGN Online

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A weather-related fatality out of Eastern Kentucky was confirmed on Monday morning.

According to Kentucky State Police, an accident on I-64 west turned Fatal. KSP said it happened at mile marker 160 in Carter County.

During a emergency weather briefing Monday morning, Transportation Secretary Jim Gray confirmed the news, “There was a crash that temporarily shutdown I-64 westbound near Olive Hill in Carter County, and regrettrably there are reports of a fatality.”

Source: Twitter/Trooper Goodall

