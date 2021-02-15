Baptist Lexington has some delayed hours Tuesday

LEXINGTON, KY. (WTVQ) — Due to inclement weather, some Baptist Health offices will have delayed openings on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at Lexington Green will open at 10 a.m. Please come between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Outpatient diagnostic centers will open at 10 a.m. Locations are: 1760 Nicholasville Road; 100 Southland Drive; Beaumont, 3084 Lakecrest Circle; Hamburg, 1775 Alysheba Way; 107 Meridian Way, Richmond; 206 Bevins Lane, Georgetown; Brannon Crossing, 100 Providence Way, Nicholasville.
Also, Baptist Health Medical Group locations in Lexington, Richmond, and Corbin, will open at 10 a.m.
For more information, go to https://www.baptisthealth.com/vaccine/inclement-weather-announcements.