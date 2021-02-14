Trooper shoots suspect while being dragged by car: KSP

CAMPTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky State trooper who was being dragged by a car sh/ot the person, according t the Kentucky State Police.

At around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, troopers in Post 8 received a call for assistance from Wolfe County Dispatch regarding a physical domestic complaint at a home on Hoscat Lane in Pine Ridge, the KSP said in a statement.

Upon arrival, the trooper found a man in a vehicle. The man failed to bey several “loud verbal commands” to exit the vehicle, the KSP said. When the trooper approached the vehicle and attempted to remove the man, he “again refused to comply with the trooper’s verbal directions and accelerated his vehicle while dragging the trooper a short distance,” according to the KSP statement.

The trooper fired his agency-issued firearm striking the male subject and ending the encounter, the KSP said.

The man was transported to the Kentucky River Medical Center by Wolfe County EMS. He was later transported to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital, where he continues to receive medical care for his injuries, according to the KSP.

Charges are pending.

The trooper sustained minor injuries and did not require any further medical attention. This incident remains under investigation by KSP Post 8 of Morehead.