PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning about ice covered roads throughout the county Sunday night.

“We are responding to several wrecks. Remember to slow down and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destinations and don’t follow other vehicles too closely. Bridges are beginning to freeze over. If you don’t have to be out, please stay home,” Major Jeff Hancock said.

- Advertisement -

To check road conditions, go to: https://transportation.ky.gov/sites/snowky