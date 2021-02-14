Local grocer sees long lines Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – While going to the grocery store or hardware store is recommended if you don’t have the necessary supplies…you may see some empty shelves at this point.

At Critchfields Meats in Lexington, the Cafe Deli Manager says that despite being a relatively new store….this morning they had a line waiting outside for them to open.

“Staples, I guess you call it that, we make sure we have plenty of…and even at times it’s sometimes not enough. But we’re still kind of new to this Critchfields Meats retail store times a tenth power” said Scott Kahler.

He says grocers like Critchfields Meats do their best to stock up based on forecasted winter storm like the one we’re expecting