KSP says lanes closed from multi-car crash on I-75 in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police says multiple cars crashed Sunday night on I-75 near the Rockcastle, Laurel County line.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨

I-75 at the Rockcastle/Laurel Co line is closed at mm 49 (Livingston Exit) due to multiple collisions. If you don’t have to be traveling in the Post 11 Area, please don’t. All roads are slick and conditions are deteriorating. — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) February 15, 2021

The State Transportation Cabinet says there are several car crashes in reportedly both North and Southbound lanes.

The state says around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, I-75 was blocked in several locations mile marker 73 S, mile marker 59 N and mile marker 62 S.

At I-75 S at mile marker 73, the state says it opened up about an hour and half later.