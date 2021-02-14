KSP says lanes closed from multi-car crash on I-75 in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police says multiple cars crashed Sunday night on I-75 near the Rockcastle, Laurel County line.

 

The State Transportation Cabinet says there are several car crashes in reportedly both North and Southbound lanes.

The state says around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, I-75 was blocked in several locations mile marker 73 S, mile marker 59 N and mile marker 62 S.

At I-75 S at mile marker 73, the state says it opened up about an hour and half later.

 