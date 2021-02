STAMPING GROUND, Ky. (WTVQ) – ‘Stamping out Hunger’ passed out free food bags Saturday for families in need.

‘Stamping Out Hunger’ says it raised about $800 and received direct donations to supply the bags with food items.

It set up a pick-up for the bags outside the Stamping Ground Dollar General Saturday afternoon.

The volunteers were also able to take some food bag donations to a local elderly apartment complex.

As a special treat, there was even handmade valentines in each bag.