Independent pharmacies locally vaccinate communities following expansion of vaccination sites

Irving, Ky (WTVQ) – Of the 150 new vaccination sites announced by Governor Andy Beshear this week, several are small pharmacies in rural towns.

Independent pharmacies out in Irvine have started giving people their first shot of the vaccine.

For some stores an pharmacies received their shipment on Wednesday.

On Thursday, they started distributing them, with hopes of getting them all out by Saturday.

Right now the 70 and older group, the health care providers and first responders are eligible for it.

Health coordinators say they’re spreading the appointments out to ensure social distance while people wait their 15 minutes after receiving their vaccine.

They say they’re even willing to go to cars to give them one for people more susceptible.

Stores will be getting 100 vaccinations per week for 4 weeks.

Janet Thompson, the vaccine coordinator that oversees some of the stores in Irvine says there’s a high demand to get this shot.

While there are many people who are excited that they can be vaccinated locally, she says there’s still some people on the fence about getting it.

“We have a lot of people on the list who as soon as I call them they will come through rain sleet snow it doesn’t matter they are coming right then we have another group that show interest but kind of backtracked. There’s still some hesitation in the community about the vaccine I’m hoping that we can step forward as leaders and show them that it’s not as scary as it may seem in the newspapers or social media,” says Thompson with Spencer Drug.

While there is a list to get the vaccine, you can still make an appointment while supplies last according to some of the pharmacies.

“We are asking patients to call the pharmacy and we will verify your eligibility to make sure you fall in that 1a or 1b phase and then we will set your appointment up at that time,” says Jennifer Nolan, a Pharmacist at H & N Drug Inc in Manchester.