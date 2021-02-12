From Bath and Rowan to Carter and Boyd, crews still at work on roads

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Road conditions continue to improve on most state roads today as Kentucky Department of Highways crews remain on winter storm duty in northeast Kentucky.

As of 4 p.m., high priority A roads and routes such as I-64, U.S. highways and the AA Highway were mostly clear.

- Advertisement -

Crews have been focusing on priority B and C routes, where conditions vary: In western counties – Bath, Rowan, Nicholas, Fleming, Mason – crews are nearly finished with cleanup. In Elliott, Carter, Lewis, Boyd, and Greenup counties, more roads remain snow-packed or blocked due to downed trees and power lines.

Temperatures in the 30s helped break up snow and reveal pavement on many routes today. Snow removal crews and chainsaw teams will continue working through Friday, possibly longer, where needed.

I-64, US 23 BOYD COUNTY

In Boyd County, where multiple crashes blocked I-64 between the Cannonsburg and Coalton interchanges this morning (mile markers 181-185), the eastbound lanes reopened at 4 p.m. One lane of westbound I-64 also reopened, with all lanes expected to reopen once traffic control is removed. All detours have ended.

US 23 has reopened in Boyd County after a high power line fell across all four lanes about 2 p.m. today blocking the highway.

ONLINE INFORMATION

For real-time traffic information, to view traffic cams, or to keep up with state snowfighters in your county, visit http://GoKY.ky.gov.

During winter storms, Kentucky Department of Highways snow plow crews work 12-hour shifts to keep highways passable using a priority route system based on traffic volume and connectivity to hospitals and other critical services. Crews focus first on high-priority routes such as interstates and critical roadways, then heavily traveled state routes before turning to lower-volume routes. Snow priority maps for each county can be viewed online at http://SnowKY.ky.gov.

Follow District 9 updates on Twitter and Facebook at http://twitter.com/KYTCDistrict9 or http://facebook.com/KYTCDistrict9.