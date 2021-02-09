Lexington house fire under investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Lexington fire crews worked through the night keeping an eye on a house that caught fire Monday night.

According to Lexington Battalion Chief Jordan Saas, crews were called to a home in the 800 block of Whitney Avenue just before 11 p.m. He says when they arrived, fire could be seen shooting through the roof.

- Advertisement -

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause. Crews stayed overnight on fire watch, which is protocol according to Saas.

No one was hurt in the incident.