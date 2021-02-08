Ross Joins Recovery Centers to head healthcare operations

LOUISA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Addiction Recover Centers has named Paige Ross as the company’s new senior director of healthcare operations, working to merge ARC’s operations with other clinical services to maximize ARC’s client’s recovery process.

Ross joins ARC from the Brook Hospital, which is part of the Universal Health Services system in Louisville,where she was chief nursing officer.

At the Brook, Ross had clinical oversight of their psychiatric hospital, provided education and competency testing for the nursing department regarding evidenced based detox assessment tools, created and implemented organizational goals, ensured patient care needs defined by law, physician orders, and standardized nursing workload measurement systems.

She also created processes and care standards to support the delivery of patient care in a safe, fiscally sound environment of service excellence, and created an environment which supported employee development and teamwork to deliver compassionate patient care.

“I have personally seen addiction outcomes from both sides. Death (my mother) and long-term recovery (my brother). Addiction is very near and dear to my heart and I have invested a lot of personal and professional time to learn about the disease, bring awareness to the resources available and help to change the stigma surrounding it.”

“ARC is very excited to have Paige in our organization and believe she can help our healthcare services bolster the recovery process for optimal outcomes,” said Sr. VP of Operations Patrick Fogarty.

Paige stated, “I have seen firsthand that not everyone survives this illness. I was not aware of the resources that were available to try and help save my mom in 2006. Unfortunately, she lost her fight against the disease of addiction; however, her outcome may have been different if I had known about places like ARC”.

ARC operates a network of more than 28 addiction treatment centers in 17 Eastern and Central Kentucky counties.

The organization, headquartered in Louisa, Kentucky, offers a full continuum of care including detox, residential, transitional, intensive outpatient, outpatient, medically assisted treatment (MAT), vocational rehabilitation, and job training.]

The treatment centers are holistic with CARF-accredited clinical programs, medical services directed by an addictionologist, with a spiritual emphasis that includes the 12 steps and chaplaincy care, and a broadening scope of vocational training opportunities for clients.