‘Leaders’ celebrated at Justice Elementary in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A school is proud of the things its students have accomplished so far in a tough school year and its administrators want to make sure everyone in the community knows about it.

W.H. Justice Elementary School, which is home of the Jaguars, has handed out yard signs for families to display boasting of the “Extraordinary Leaders” who attend the school.

In addition, the school staff handed out all kinds of activities to help keep building leaders as part of the “Leader in Me” program.

The school called it “Leadership Lane” and had parents and students drive through to pick up the goodies and activities to do at home.