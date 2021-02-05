NerdsToGo coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/NerdsToGo) – NerdsToGo, a rapidly growing technology service franchise is getting ready to open in Lexington.

NerdsToGo is a leader in providing computer service to residential customers and small businesses.

According to NerdsToGO, employees are experienced in servicing every type of technology gadget from computers, phones, tablets, and printers to networks, internet connections, security, and much more!

NerdsToGo specializes in servicing small businesses and are proud to become Lexington’s Small Business IT Department.

Nerds employees will come to your home or business or you can come right to our NerdsToGo store in Lexington at 2931 Richmond Road.