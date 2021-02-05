Make a difference by contributing a card to ‘Valentines for Vets’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – You can make a difference in the lives of Veterans by making a card for the ‘Valentines for Vets’ program in Lexington.
Radio station K92.9 has partnered with the Lexington VA Health Care System to collect 3,500 Valentine’s Day cards to be delivered to Veterans at the VA in Lexington on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
People are encouraged to create and decorate a card with a positive message of love, support and encouragement.
Challenge your neighbors, church group, class, school, team, fraternity or sorority, Girl or Boy Scout Troop, and where you work to create the cards.
How do you thank someone who has give you everything? Begin by sending them a Valentine’s Day card.
DOS:
-Be positive, upbeat and thankful
-Share something about yourself
-A great way to start is “Dear Veteran” or “Dear Friend”
DONT’S:
-Glitter
-Inappropriate messages or images
-Politics
-Lengthy religious discussions, but saying you are praying for them is acceptable
-No envelopes unless you’re mailing it
Ideas include buying a box of Valentine cards, write a short note of encouragement. Fold a piece of paper to make your own. Handmade cards are preferred.
Ship to or drop-off:
Valentines for Vets
c/o The UPS Store
838 E. High Street #929
Lexington, KY 40502
For more information and potential drop-off locations, click here.