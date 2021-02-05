LFD: Homeless men start fire inside church to keep warm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters say two homeless men broke-in to a church Thursday night and started a fire to keep warm.
It happened in the 300 block of Georgetown Place shortly after 7:30 p.m., according to investigators.
Firefighters say a passerby saw the flames inside the church and alerted authorities. Firefighters say when they arrived, they found two homeless men standing around a fire they had set in the middle of a carpeted floor.
Investigators say there have been a number of small fires inside the church, despite locked doors. Firefighters say they think people have been getting in through the basement.
Thursday night, firefighters closed the basement entrance.
Firefighters say the fire was small and was quickly extinguished.
