AppHarvest growing exponentially, creating thousands of jobs in Ky.

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead-based Argi-tech company ‘AppHarvest’ has had a successful first week being publicly-traded on NASDAQ.
Kentucky native, CEO and Founder, Jonathan Webb giving create to the company’s quick success over the last two years to the character of the commonwealth.
“We can’t understate how difficult it has been in the middle of COVID,” Webb said.”It’s a real testament of our region, the ingenuity, tenacity and grit to fight through on the ground challenges every day.”
Since the opening of its 2.8 million square foot greenhouse in Morehead, its announced two more facilities are coming to the Richmond and Berea area. Both locations expected to bring a couple hundred jobs at each one.
And it’s not stopping there, Appharvest says by 2025 it wants to have 12 facilities growing fruits and vegetables, all East of Lexington. If you do the math, that’s about three thousand new jobs in the next four years.
“People around the world are watching Kentucky right now. We truly are leading,” Webb said about the state.
Webb has said it before though, it is not an effort to shut other farmers down.
“We need to work together and unify and all go after the the real competition which is the imports coming into our country,” he said.
Webb is also thinking beyond the business using AppHarvest as an educational outlet for young people across the state.
“We have high school students across Kentucky fired up about food and agriculture and using technology and being innovators, in their communities, is something that probably motivates me and energizes me the most,” he said.
AppHarvest started trading publicly on Monday, opening at $35 a share. It has held steady throughout its opening week.