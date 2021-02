LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People who have questions about the COVID vaccine and vaccinations can get answers Feb. 11 when the AARP of Kentucky hosts a virtual event Feb. 11.

Gov. Andy Beshear will be among those participating in the event, which will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To sign up or for questions, visit: https://www.mobilize.us/aarp/event/373854/