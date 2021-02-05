WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sometimes every day people get taken for granted; others just expect them to be there and to do their jobs.

Police and firefighters often fall into that category. And in the last year during the coronavirus pandemic, health care workers have among those who have been added to that category.

To make sure their efforts didn’t go unappreciated, members of the Whitley County Physicians of the Kentucky Medical Association recently thanked all Baptist Health Corbin hospital employees who have assisted in the care of COVID-19 patients.

“Staff in the Emergency Room, Respiratory Therapy, Intensive Care Unit and Progressive Care Unit deserve special recognition as they have endured the blunt of the daily exposure and risk while working directly with COVID-19 patients. We will be contributing $12,000 to the Baptist Health Corbin Foundation that will be allotted in equal amounts to those employees on high risk units for their special efforts these past ten months. We all thank each and every one of you.” the doctors said.